FOUR people, including two children, have been taken to hospital after a house fire in a village near York early this morning (October 4).
Fire crews were called to a fire in the living room of a house in Stockton-on-the-Forest at about 1.10am.
"This resulted in fire damage to a sofa and smoke damage to the whole of the property," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The spokesperson added: "Two adults and two children suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.
"The cause is believed to have been a laptop left on charge on the sofa.
"Fortunately smoke detectors were fitted, they activated and raised the alarm."
Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hosereel, a positive pressure ventilation fan, lighting and first aid kit.
