AN international artist from York who travelled overseas to study is returning home to host an exhibition of his work.

James Thislethwaite, who grew in Copmanthorpe, is travelling back to the UK to showcase his artwork.

After finishing studying at Bootham school, James was offered a President’s scholarship to study at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, USA, where he graduated with honours.

James then became an artist apprentice in New York for very well-known artists, including Kehinde Wiley and world-renowned street artist, Ben Eine.

He then went on to study a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in painting at Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD).

James again graduated from this with honours and is now working at LCAD as a teacher.

Alongside his teaching career, he is working to perfect his art craft in Laguna Beach.

He also has done freelance illustration, and graphic design work for clients and agencies.

James travelled back to the UK this week to host an exhibition of some of his mural artwork he has been working on in California.

The exhibition of his work was held at the Boxpark venue in Shoreditch, London.

One of the murals he has been working on is named ‘AYA’.

This mural is the largest art experiment James has worked on, standing at 26ft by 40ft.

He said: “Everybody at Artists Republic and Seven-Degrees took a chance in letting me try this out to see if it was even possible.

“It seems to have worked out.”

The mural was drawn with small pencils which James said can be bought in most art stores.

All of James’ art involves working with pencils and other dry mediums.