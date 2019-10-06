VISITORS to a number of festivals in the York area had a bash at winning a cash prize.

The Minster Lions raised funds at various functions over the summer.

They held games of ‘Bash the Rat’, which involved a toy rat being dropped through a long tube and a person trying to hit the rat with a bat when it falls out of the tube at the other end.

This year’s winner of the competition was Ruth Townsend of Fulford, who took part in the game at Fulford Show.

Ruth was presented with a cheque for £50 at Ambiente in Fossgate by Tony Woodcock of Minster Lions accompanied by MAL their friendly lion mascot.

Ian Pybus, of Minster Lions, said: “Thank you to the hundreds of competitors, adults as well as children, who joined us at the many festivals and shows this year, helping us raise funds for charity and have loads of fun.”

Minster Lions is a part of the International Lions Club, who work to serve and support communities from around the world.