VILLAGERS have told how they were startled when large military planes roared over their homes and landed on a local airfield usually used by nothing more than gliders.

A resident in Burn, near Selby, said the planes, which sounded like bombers, flew within a few hundred feet of homes and landed on Burn Airfield in the dark one evening last week, without landing lights on the field. He added that he thought residents should have been warned beforehand.