Streets of York, the hugely popular book detailing the way York's city centre streets have changed over the centuries, is back.

Last year, the first print run of the book- published to coincide with a major exhibition at St William's College of the same name - completely sold out. Between them, book and exhibition raised more than £70,000 for three local charities: York Against Cancer, the York Minster Fund, and York Civic Trust.

A second print run of the book has now been published. Once again, the profits will go to charity - this time, York Against Cancer.

Drawing upon more than 300 illustrations (including original paintings and drawings, historic photographs and especially-commissioned modern-day photographs) the 280-page book takes the reader on a journey through the history of some of York’s best-loved streets.

Many of the city's street patterns are little changed from medieval or Viking times. But that doesn't mean that time has stood still in York, says Sir Ron Cooke, the retired vice-chancellor of the University of York, whose idea the book and exhibition was. "The city's streets have changed over the years - sometimes dramatically so," he says.

We know that: because for centuries York has been attracting a succession of conservationists, artists, photographers, authors, craftsmen, job-seekers, and tourists, all seeking to enjoy the city's architecture and heritage. Many of these people left a record of the city they knew and loved, in the form of paintings, sketches and photographs.

Streets of York reproduces many of these - some of them images never seen before in public - to provide a unique look at the way York's streets have changed down the years

In its pages, readers will find buildings that have been lost, and streets that have been utterly changed. They’ll see the impact of urbanisation, and the transforming effect that the coming of the motor car had on York. But the book also celebrates how much has been saved - and how important it is to fight to preserve what makes York special. "We hope that everyone who reads the book will not only enjoy a walk down Memory Lane, but will also be in a better position to use the past to judge proposals for change today," Sir Ron said.

Sir Ron admitted he was surprised and delighted when the first edition of the book sold out last year in just three weeks.

"We hope the new edition will attract all those who care about the heritage streets of our city and who are looking for an ideal Christmas present, but who missed out on our first edition, and would like to support York Against Cancer," he said.

We'll be dipping into the book occasionally over the next few weeks in Yesterday Once More: starting with three pairs of images this week, showing York Minster and St Michael-le-Belfrey; Ogleforth; and Walmgate Bar.

The images show:

1. The gatehouse of Walmgate Bar in about 1839. The sketch by William Collingwood shows how dilapidated York's city walls and bars had at one point become.

2. The gatehouse of Walmgate Bar today. Chris Shepherd's contemporary photograph shows the 'new' stone stairway constructed to allow access to the bar and the city walls.

3. York Minster and St Michael-le-Belfrey in about 1860. In Paul Braddon's watercolour, St Michael-le-Belfrey is partly obscured by a row of houses. These stretched in an almost unbroken line to Bootham Bar. Before the houses were demolished to allow the creation of Duncombe Place in about 1860 (ie not long after this sketch was made) the only break in the row was the ancient gateway of Peter Gate, which led to the Minster's west front.

4. York Minster and St Michael-le-Belfry today.

5. Ogleforth at the turn into Chapter House Street in 1892. The watercolour by JW Knowles shows that part of the building in the foreground was in use as a stable: a horse and groom can be seen in the entrance.

6. Ogleforth today. Chris Shepherd's contemporary photograph shows how little has changed (apart from the position of a few windows and doors) since Knowles painted his watercolour almost 130 years ago.

Stephen Lewis

The Streets of York: Four Centuries of Change by Darrell Buttery, Ron Cooke, Stephen Lewis and Chris Shepherd is printed by York Publishing Services, priced £30. All proceeds from sale of the book will go to York Against Cancer.

The book is available online from www.ypdbooks.com or from Amazon, or from the York Against Cancer shops in Huntington and at York Hospital