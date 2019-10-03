AN ACCOUNTANCY firm have employed graduates to join their workforce after internships.

Townends Accountants LLP, a chartered accountancy firm, have employed two new graduates as trainee accountants at their Goole office.

Jack Whale and George Biggin both spent a year working at the company as interns as a part of their degree courses.

Becky de Cobain, partner at Townends, said: "We are really excited to welcome Jack and George back to join the team on a permanent basis. They demonstrated exceptional skills whilst with us as interns and it will be great to see how their careers develop."

George studied accounting and business management at York St. John university, whereas Jack studied accounting at Northumbria university in Newcastle.

Jack said: "I’m really enjoying working in a friendly and supportive environment with colleagues who are always happy to share their knowledge and experience."

George went on to say: "I’m pleased to be back at Townends and working towards the joint ACA and CTA qualifications with a great support network behind me."

Townends ,with offices in York and Goole, give advice to both businesses and individuals.