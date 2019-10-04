A YORK MP has raised concerns about job losses in the city - as it emerged that Nestlé is set to stop producing a line of one of its popular products.

The confectionery company is to stop making one of the varieties of its Milkybar buttons packs at the end of the year.

The change is set to affect 12 members of staff but no forced redundancies are expected.

A spokesman for Nestlé said: “At the end of 2019 we will stop manufacturing one particular size of our Milkybar buttons packs.

“This change affects 12 of our employees and we are currently discussing re-deployment opportunities with these employees and our trade union partners.

“We do not expect there to be any compulsory redundancies as a result of these changes.”

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she has questioned Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid about a number of recent “shock job loss announcements” in York.

On Wednesday, The Press revealed 72 jobs are set to go at railway parts business Unipart in York.

It said it originally planned to re-locate to another site in York, in the face of plans by City of York Council to compulsorily purchase its land for York Central, but revised this decision.

And in September portable building company Portastor announced it is to close with the loss of 75 jobs.

Ms Maskell said: “I am outraged that this Government, obsessed with Brexit, is standing by and allowing these important, highly skilled jobs to be lost.

“The Treasurer claimed these jobs are being replaced, but with what? The answer is with far too many unskilled, insecure jobs on zero-hour contracts, that leave too many York people dependent on their flawed benefit system, reliant on food banks and unable to afford to house their families in the city.

“It is an utter disgrace.

“York has a proud history as a pioneering, manufacturing city.

“Our highly skilled workforce have decades of experience and should be at the forefront of forging an exciting, economic future for the city.

“I know many of my constituents will be fearing for the future. I want them to know that I stand with them and I will work with the unions to do everything I can to protect as many of these jobs as possible.”

In August York-based travel firm Superbreak went into administration, with 150 employees being made redundant.