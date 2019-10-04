A POST office store is reopening today (Friday) at a new location - after being shut for more than four months.

The new Woodthorpe branch will be located at the McColls Retail Group, in Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe - 54 metres from its previous location.

The decision to temporarily close the branch on May 13 sparked a backlash from residents in the village and several councillors.

Lib Dem councillors for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe, Cllr Stephen Fenton, Cllr Ashley Mason and Cllr Paul Widdowson, launched an online petition to get it reopened as soon as possible.

The Post Office has said the new branch will “offer Post Office products and services throughout shop opening hours from an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter”.

Chief Operating Officer for McColl’s Retail Group, Dave Thomas, said: “We will be delighted to welcome customers to our Woodthorpe Post Office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

“As a convenience store operator, we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

The branch will be open seven days a week, from 7am until 10pm.

Adam Williams, Post Office corporate account executive, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents."

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

Cllr Fenton said: “This is great news for the local community after residents have been without a post office for over four months.

“People and small businesses rely on the post office, especially since we have seen the decline in high streets such as Acomb and other areas in York. I like to think that the petition got the company to sit up and notice how much people rely on it. Our thanks to McColl’s for taking it on.”