POLICE have praised the actions of two people who helped officers at the scene of a crash.

North Yorkshire Police said that two people assisted officers at the scene of a serious collision in Monks Cross, York on Monday (September 30).

It said that a collision occurred at about 2.15pm in Monks Cross Drive, York, involving two cars, a Toyota Aygo and a Rover 45.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 90s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was shaken, but not injured.

When officers arrived, two men – one a former police officer, the other a door supervisor – had already stopped and taken action to look after the two drivers, ensuring their immediate welfare was taken care of.

PC Bethany Rowley, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The two members of the public went out of their way to assist us at the scene, and continued to do so throughout the incident. With their assistance, officers were able to close the road effectively and put diversions in place to keep the flow of traffic moving around the area. Their support was invaluable.”

Following an investigation, no further police action will be taken in connection with the collision.