LOCAL authority leaders have attended a workshop in York to discuss how their councils are going to help tackle climate change.
The Merchant Taylors Hall hosted the first York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership (YNYER LEP) local authority focused workshop on addressing a climate emergency.
James Farrar, chief operating officer of the YNYER LEP, opened the event by stating: "We need to act now, to prepare… and set in motion activities and actions to achieve environmental carbon targets set by local and national government."
Jos Holmes, of Ryedale District Council, said the day provided a lot of evidence and examples of best practise for his colleagues as they sought to deliver their climate change action plan.
"The activities facilitated my understanding of how we can and must work together across the area, with neighbouring local authorities, our local communities and private businesses to develop the processes and projects to move towards low carbon and reducing global temperature," he said.