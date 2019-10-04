THE Lord Mayor of York is inviting everyone to take part in an annual York charity event.
The Assize of Ale event will take place on October 19 and will begin in St Helen’s Square from 12pm, where guests will be entertained by the Historia Normannis historical re-enactment group.
The Sheriff of York, Joanna Trythall, will then read a declaration outside the Mansion House at 2pm, before participants in the Assize of Ale are split into three teams and sent on three different routes around the city centre.
From there, the teams will take part in the medieval custom of visiting a wide variety of traditional and contemporary pubs and alehouses, to ensure that unscrupulous landlords don’t cheat on the quantity or price of their ale, and to check that their ale is palatable.
The event is free, however participants are encouraged to buy a ticket at £12 per person. Money raised will be donated to Citizens Advice York. Go to: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/lordmayoryork