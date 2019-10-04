A NEW arts festival that aims to bring world-class photography to the North is heading to Harrogate for its second year.
Photo North Festival, run by a small team of photography and curatorial professionals, is aimed at professional photographers, art-enthusiasts, keen amateurs and students.
The festival brings together a display of exhibitions, talks, workshops and portfolio reviews from highly respected and emerging artists.
Peter Dench, co-founder and curator of Photo North, said: “We don’t want the festival to be sniffy or static, we want it to be inclusive. We want people to feel welcome.”
Aspiring photographers can take advantage of portfolio reviews and there will be a free-to-enter competition for students.
One of this year’s highlights will be the exhibition from the Pink Lady Food Photography of the Year Award, celebrating the best in food photography and film.
The festival will take place from November 30 to December 2 at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Tickets are available by visiting: www.photonorthfestival.co.uk