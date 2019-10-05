A MUM who has raised thousands of pound for a charity which supported her daughter’s fight against cancer has won an award.

Kathy Bootham, from Nawton, was named fundraiser of the year at the Candlelighters’ annual awards evening.

Her daughter, Grace, aged 10, known to her friends as Binky, was diagnosed with T cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in April 2017.

Kathy said: “She finished her two-and-a-half year treatment plan in August and is doing really well. In the summer holidays she walked the Three Yorkshire Peaks to raise money for Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony, a charity that help people with cancer. She also competed at the British Riding Club National Championships for Malton Riding Club on her pony Boysie and was placed.”

Kathy said she had been nominated for the award by friends.

She said: “I received a phone call from Candlelighters telling me that not only had I been nominated, but shortlisted to the final three. I was rather gobsmacked to say the least.

“Candlelighters told me that the judges had been very impressed with my story and my efforts raising over £13,000 for Candlelighters by running the London Marathon earlier this year.

“It was by no means done single-handedly, I had a lot of help from my fabulous friends who organised a quiz, a dinner dance and gave me a hand at a coffee morning and various other things. All I had to do really was run 26.2 miles.

“As a thank you, these wonderful ladies joined me at the awards ceremony. Not for one minute did I think I would win as Candlelighters have some amazing fundraisers. However, on the night my name was called out and I was incredibly proud to receive the award on behalf of my supporters and for Binky.”