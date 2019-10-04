A STAFF nurse is encouraging prospective medical workers to attend an upcoming recruitment event as there may be the chance of job offers.
Arti Sivanandarajah, a qualified staff nurse, has worked on Granby Ward at Harrogate District Hospital for the last five years.
Arti said: “We hope as many people as possible can join us at the event to hear more about the roles we have available and meet the team.”
The event will offer attendees a chance to speak with the trust’s senior nursing team and theatre staff, as well as taking a tour of the wards and departments.
Arti added: “In my role as a staff nurse, I have been very well supported on the Two Year Preceptorship Programme”.
The programme provides newly qualified nurses with the clinical and professional skills needed to develop their careers further.
The recruitment event will take place on Saturday, October 12 at Harrogate District Hospital.