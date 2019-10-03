AN award winning actor comes to York next week to deliver a one-off event.

Edward Fox, who has won the Best Supporting Actor award twice in 1971 and 1977, comes to Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in Blossom Street.

This will be a special one-off performance of the actor’s favourite poetry.

The event, taking place on Friday October 11, will raise funds for the Bar Convent.

Tickets are on sale and must be booked in advance. They are priced at at £20 per person which includes a glass of wine after the performance.

Tickets can be booked by calling the reception on 01904 643 238.