A YORK night walk aimed at raising funds for cancer research has been postponed because several parts of the route are flooded.

The Shine Night Walk York, organised by Cancer Research UK and set to involve almost 1,000 walkers, had been due to start in Rowntree Park at 7.30pm tomorrow.

But organisers say that due to the amount of rainfall over the last week, they have made the difficult decision to reschedule it to later this month.

"Unfortunately, the extent of the flooding of the River Ouse means we've lost our start and finish venue, as well as half of the 10k course," they said.

"We have made several attempts to re-route or find an alternative venue that will not offer the same participant experience or be safe."

They apologised for the inconvenience and said they hoped walkers wold be able to take on the new date, Friday October 18, starting at 7.30pm.

They added that anyone unable to make the new date could call the charity on 0300 123 6624 to obtain a full refund.

The first such 10k walk was held in York last year, taking walkers past some of the city’s famous landmarks such as York Minster, the Shambles and Clifford’s Tower, and was hailed as a big success.