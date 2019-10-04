A DRUG dealer is today behind bars and his accomplices on suspended prison sentences after police found their cannabis garden.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said police estimated the trio's 16 plants would produce enough cannabis to fetch £16,000 in street deals.

Detectives also found drug dealer Joshua Paul Coulson’s 4.45g stock of cocaine divided into six deals ready for sale, and £2,175 in cash.

Coulson, 27, of Back Lane, Knapton, west York, admitted producing cannabis and possessing cocaine with intent to supply it and was jailed for two years and eight months at York Crown Court.

Nicholas Mark Hartley, 32, of Westfield Place, Acomb, and Thomas James Hartley, 33, of Kingsway West, Acomb, both admitted being concerned in producing cannabis and each was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on condition he does 200 hours’ unpaid work.

For Coulson, Keith Whitehouse said he had used drugs to cope with family tragedy and had run up drug debts.

"He has let himself down, he has let his family down and he knows it," said the defence barrister.

Mr Galley said the three used WhatsApp and text messages to discuss day to day cultivation of the cannabis, potential yield and how to split up the harvest.

One message said: “Hopefully we will smash 100 oz”.

Police experts thought the plants would produce 60 oz of cannabis.

Neal Kutte, for both Hartleys, said they had started growing the plants for their own use.

When they had realised they would produce more than they needed they had decided to sell the surplus to recoup the costs of setting up the cannabis operation and possibly make a profit.

Mr Galley said Coulson was in the flat on Pateley Road off Acomb Road, Acomb, when police raided it on May 1 last year.

He told officers: "I have never done anything like this before."

Nicholas Hartley was the current tenant and Thomas Hartley had previously lived at the property according to the landlord, said Mr Galley.