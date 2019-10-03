A JUMBLE sale in a Ryedale village will raise funds for a local cancer support group.

The Sheriff Hutton Jumblies sale will be held at the village hall in Sheriff Hutton and will raise funds for the Kirkbymoorside Marie Curie Cancer Support Group.

The sale will include items such as clothes, bric-a-brac, toys and books.

There will also be a cake stall, tombola and a raffle. Refreshments will be available.

The sale will take place on Saturday, October 12 at 2pm.

Sherrif Hutton Jumblies’ most recent event, a Macmillan coffee morning, raised a total of £1,317 for the charity.