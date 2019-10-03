PRIMARY school pupils got to take part in a 'scrapheap challenge' of their very own.

Local company, Environmental Smart, helped Amotherby Primary School to build a new bike shelter for their grounds from recycled materials.

Over the past few months, working alongside its sister production company, Environmental Art, they have teamed up with the teachers to develop and deliver lessons to teach the students about recycling, climate change and the local environment.

Sue Knowles, head teacher at the school, said: “This project has been really exciting for the children to work on. They have had hands on experience and learned about the value of recycling.”

They also offered an insight into traditional design and technology skills which included hands on experience of blacksmithing and forging old metal into brand new products.

The new bike shelter, designed by the children, for the children, is made from old chairs, netball posts and other items scavenged from around the school and was officially opened last week.

Sue said: “The bike shelter will be used in our school community for a very long time.”

Steve Mason, of Environmental Smart, said: “The school kids now have a real tangible memory of their work and I hope we have inspired the next generation.

“If we can inspire them get on their bike and take an environmentally aware path through life then we have done our job.”

Piers Edsall, of Environmental Art, said: “The children were thoroughly engaged with the whole project. Hopefully, we will have inspired some of them to consider traditional skills and sustainability in the future.”