DRIVERS are being warned not to try to drive through a flooded road after a couple had to be rescued from their vehicle in York last night.
Firefighters went to help the elderly couple whose vehicle became stuck while trying to drive under Skeldergate Bridge, which was under water from the adjacent River Ouse.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (NYFRS) said they were both walked to safety by fire crews, who also rescued a dog from their vehicle.
York Fire Station tweeted today: "If the road looks flooded please don’t attempt to drive through it.
"The owner of this car decided to go against this advice leaving them with a large repair bill and having to be rescued by York NYFRS yesterday."
