A NOTORIOUS street drinker has been jailed for six months after she gatecrashed an event in a four-star hotel.

Karen Anne Bulmer, 51, also terrified a shopworker so much the employee locked the shop door during trading hours to keep the drinker out, York Magistrates Court heard.

Both incidents were the latest in a long string of antisocial drunken incidents in recent months by Bulmer in many locations including the Theatre Royal and city centre coffee shops.

In the last six months, York magistrates and district judge Adrian Lower gave her chance after chance with four community orders.

But when she appeared before the district judge to answer for her latest offences, he decided enough was enough.

He revoked every community order still in force and jailed her for 26 weeks for offences for which they had been imposed as well as the most recent offences.

“I have heard you have been given a very great deal of assistance by a number of agencies in an effort to stop you misbehaving," he told her.

"It is not down to other people to pull out the stops to make things happen to you. You have the responsibility yourself, not other people, and that means stopping offending."

Bulmer, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to public order offences committed on September 7 and June 13 and failure to attend court on September 26.

The court heard she has appeared before the courts on at least 400 occasions and committed nearly 600 offences since she was 28.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said staff at Hotel Du Vin on The Mount ushered her out of their premises on three occasions on September 7 because of her behaviour there, including gatecrashing a function attended by 30 guests.

During the prolonged incident, she threatened to hit a member of staff with a glass and when that was taken from her said: "I can use a plant pot".

On June 13, she was so aggressive towards a shopworker at Frankie & Johnny's Cookshop on Bishopthorpe Road, one customer went to the employee's aid and a second led Bulmer out.

The shopworker locked the door behind because she feared for her own safety.

For Bulmer, Craig Robertson said she was an long-term alcoholic who had nowhere to drink in private.

Various agencies had combined to find her accommodation which she could go to in a few days' time if she was not jailed.