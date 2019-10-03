FLOOD levels on the River Ouse in York are gradually subsiding today - but environment chiefs are warning that further rain expected tonight and on Saturday night could cause them to rise again.
The Environment Agency says the river peaked yesterday at 3.64 metres above normal summer levels and remains high following the recent heavy rainfall.
"Levels will start to fall slowly on Thursday," it said. "Areas most at risk are riverside properties and footpaths in York. The Foss Barrier is in operation.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and have closed the gates alongside the River Ouse in York between Scarborough Bridge and Ouse Bridge...Rain is forecast for later this week and at the weekend which may see levels rise again."
Forecasters say York will be dry today but outbreaks of rain will spread from the west overnight, some heavy.
While tomorrow and Saturday will be mainly dry, further rain will arrive on Saturday night and could turn heavy early on Sunday morning.