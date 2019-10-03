DENISE Craghill, City of York Council’s executive member for housing, says the city council kept 243 households at risk of homelessness secure in their homes in the past year (Many facing homelessness are in work, September 30). Government figures for York during that period reveal 786 households at risk. So the city council supported 33 per cent of those owed a duty of care (under law) to secure their accommodation. What happened to the other 66 per cent?

The council claims to address the housing crisis through the Local Plan setting affordable housing targets. When did the council last set and meet realistic targets on socially affordable rented housing?The council’s Housing Delivery Programme plans 600 houses being built over five years. That’s 120 a year. With over 1,000 people on York’s housing list how long will they wait to be housed?