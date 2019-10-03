A PUB is a vital factor in three of the UK soaps - The Queen Vic in Eastenders; The Woolpack in Emmerdale and the Rovers Return in Coronation Street. They all feature as the main community hub which links the lives of the main characters and families.

Just as well that none of them are filmed in a Sam Smith’s pub around York with the latest announcement that the Buckles Inn is to close following many other Sam Smith’s pubs recently (The Press, October 2).