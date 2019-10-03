A PUB is a vital factor in three of the UK soaps - The Queen Vic in Eastenders; The Woolpack in Emmerdale and the Rovers Return in Coronation Street. They all feature as the main community hub which links the lives of the main characters and families.
Just as well that none of them are filmed in a Sam Smith’s pub around York with the latest announcement that the Buckles Inn is to close following many other Sam Smith’s pubs recently (The Press, October 2).
It’s unacceptable that the brewery refuses to comment when its decisions affects the lives and livelihoods of people working for them. How are the pubs failing when the beer is the cheapest in the country at £2 a pint?
The brewery empire is owned by Mr Humphrey Smith. Mr Smith may be reclusive and not have to talk - but he shares his life with us in the community.
Keith Massey,
Bishopthorpe,York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment