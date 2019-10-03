RYEDALE Foodbank provided lunches for 1,330 children over the summer holidays.

In addition, the foodbank, which is based in Malton, saw double the number of people accessing its services in July and August.

Manager Jacqui Griffiths said: “The six-week summer holiday brings extra pressure for families whose children are eligible for free school meals.

“When families are managing on a very tight budget it doesn’t take much to knock the family budget off course.”

Jacqui said Ryedale Foodbank had therefore decided to provide lunches to some of the primary school children in Norton and Malton.

Families were given a letter outlining the scheme and then completed a form, indicating any special requirements, which were then collated by the school administrator and given to the foodbank.

Packed lunches were prepared by a group of volunteers at The Salvation Army church in Norton.

Jacquie said: “In total 1,330 were prepared and delivered.

“The feedback from the children was positive and several made ‘thank you’ cards.

“In addition the foodbank sessions were very busy compared to last year.

“In July and August 2018, 79 and 80 people were fed. In July this year there were 140 and in August 183 which is more than double.

“The main cause of the increase is due to benefit change and low income, often as a result of zero hours contracts.

“As a result our stocks are low and we will be hoping that donations from harvest celebrations will enable us to replenish the stores.

“We are also planning to provide lunches over the Christmas holiday as this will be a particularly difficult time for families and we will be supporting The Salvation Army as they provide parcels to families in need.”

For more information, or to make a donation, phone 01653 697796 or go to ryedale.foodbank.org.uk