FIRE crews have rescued an elderly couple from floodwaters in York - and a van driver from a fast flowing river near Ripon after an 'incredibly stupid' sat nav blunder.
The couple's car became stuck near Skeldergate Bridge at just after 5pm yesterday.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said they were both walked to safety by firefighters, who also rescued a dog from their vehicle.
Meanwhile, Station Manager Andy Creasey has tweeted about the rescue of a white van man from the River Ure earlier this week.
He tweeted: "Ripon Blue Watch along with multiple FRS resources from North Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised, along with North Yorkshire Police, to this.
"I had one question only, why did you attempt this? The response was 'my SatNav said this way'....Unbelievable stupidity."
