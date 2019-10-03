THE council is creating a new brand to help sell some of the 600 homes it plans to build at sites across the city.

City of York Council has outlined ambitions to develop housing at eight sites - with at least 40 per cent of the homes to be classed as affordable and all of them meeting Passivhaus zero carbon standards.

To help the council sell some of the homes at market value - which the local authority says will offset the cost of building affordable housing - a new brand named Shape Homes York is being developed.

And the architects chosen to design the housing developments helped to launch a design guide for what the new homes could look like at an event on Tuesday.

Architect firm Mikhail Riches has previously worked with Norwich City Council on building the largest Passivhaus scheme in the UK.

It will now work on developing homes across York - and answered questions from the public at the launch event.

One resident raised concerns about parking at the developments while another asked if they would be “secure by design”.

David Mikhail, partner at the firm, said architects work with police and making the housing secure, as well as increasing a sense of community, are important aspects of the design.

Another resident asked about where the building materials would be sourced from - highlighting a national shortage of bricks.

And a York architect in the audience said: “I’m a big fan of fireplaces and chimney stacks as focal points in houses. I don’t know if that fits with passivhaus design?”

Mr Mikhail said: “I’m always trying to get chimneys in our schemes - but there’s a conflict with cost as they are expensive. With passive house, you have to have a very high quality stove.

“For housing of this scale, I think chimneys are going to have to be a thing of the past regrettably.”

Residents will be asked to have their say on how the new homes should look and what their priorities are for housing in their neighbourhoods.

They will be invited to design their own developments at interactive workshops, visit exhibitions outlining the plans and participate in an online survey.