WORK could start on an extension at York Hospital in spring 2020.

The trust has submitted a planning application for a new flagship vascular imaging unit - first revealed in the Press this week - to be built to provide better care for patients.

The £10 million projects would take about 18 months to complete and provide two additional cardio-vascular laboratories with improved recovery facilities, a state of the art hybrid operating theatre, and an expanded post-surgical patient recovery facility.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “This is one of the trust’s biggest capital investments for many years.

“The facility will allow the trust to provide clinical services to a growing number of patients needing vascular procedures, as well as provide enhanced, high quality, care.”

It would be built near the south entrance to the hospital next to the pedestrian footpath.

The type of procedures carried out in the department could include diagnosing problems with blood flow, procedures for patients with heart problems such as putting in stents or pace makers, and other crucial treatments.