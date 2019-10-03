IF someone tells you they’re going into rehab, it may not mean what you think.

A new cafe bar has opened in York’s Piccadilly called Rehab - and the couple who run it have explained why it ended up with the rather unusual, eye-catching name.

Vicky Lu-Evans and her husband Simon say they have run another city centre cafe bar, The Habit, in Goodramgate, since 2004, which was very successful.

Simon said that when they decided to open a second cafe bar, they originally planned to ask all members of Habit staff to suggest three possible names and then put the suggestions in a hat and choose the first one to be drawn out.

But then one bar staff member, Natalie, suggested Rehab in the light of the connections to The Habit and they decided to go for it.

Vicky said the name had met with a mixed reaction from the public.

“Some people have said it’s a brilliant name and its fantastic,” she said.

“Others have said it isn’t a very good name in the light of the recovering community, but you can’t please everybody,” she said.

She said the Habit had been doing really well in a small, historic building in Goodramgate and they had decided to open a second bar in Piccadilly because the building - formerly Veeno wine bar and before that Oddbins wine shop - was so contrasting, as well as in a great central location.

“It’s modern-ish and a really nice space, and quite square,” she said.

She said Rehab would operate mainly as a cafe where people would go for a coffee or tea during the day, although it was licensed to sell alcohol as well, and as a bar mainly selling alcoholic drinks in the evening.

It currently sold food during the day and would later do so in the evening as well.

Simon revealed that after Christmas, basement rooms below the bar would also be opening as ‘escape rooms,’ along Harry Potter and Guy Fawkes themes - an escape room being a game in which players find clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks in a room in order to escape from it in a set time.