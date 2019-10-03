MORE roadworks are scheduled to begin in York next week.

The work, in Towthorpe Road, will start on October 7, and take up to five days, weather permitting. It will include resurfacing the road and the reinstatement of all road markings and will be carried out between 9.15am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A temporary road closure will be in place from the junction of Mallard Way to a point 50m north of West Nooks junction while the work is taking place.

Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about the access restrictions once the work is ongoing.

All on-street parking will be suspended at these times.

However, any specific access requirements can be arranged by speaking to the site traffic management.

Any vehicles remaining on the street during the suspension time may be liable to a parking fine and removal costs, City of York Council warned.

Household waste and recycling collections will take place before 9.15am so residents are being asked for containers and bins to be out by 7am on the day of collection.

Buses will be diverted during working hours via Station Road and Calf Close.