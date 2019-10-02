POLICE are appealing for the public's help to locate two men wanted in connection with an alleged serious assault in York.
North Yorkshire Police said that they are looking for brothers Kenny Carl Thomas, 20, and Jack James Thomas, 18, after a man in his 20s was assaulted on Rougier Street in the early hours of May 30.
Both men are believed to be in the York area, and police are conducting extensive enquiries to locate them.
If you know their whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12190097002.
