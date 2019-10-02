PLANS to bring vacant bungalows back into use and create a new car park on site are set to be approved - despite objections from neighbours and a parish council.

An organisation running a care home in Fulford has applied for planning permission to bring 10 bungalows - eight of which have been empty for 13 years - back into residential use.

As part of the plans a new car park and access road from Fulford Park would be created.

The application - submitted by the Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution (RMBI) that runs Connaught Court care home - is set to be approved at a meeting this afternoon.

But a report prepared for the planning committee says Fulford Parish Council objects to the scheme because they believe it will cause harm to wildlife and the conservation area as well as “creating a dangerous highway situation”.

Twelve neighbours also raised concerns about the impact of creating a road on the land, a lack of parking and the views from Main Street and Fulford Park being damaged.

A planning statement from the RMBI Care Company says: “Of the 10 bungalows, eight have been vacant since 2006 and require substantial work to bring up to standard.

“With the benefit of a car park, the bungalows will be self-contained and offer rented independent assisted living for residents in York.

“The proposed scheme will provide practical access to the bungalows and adequate parking for essential users including residents, carers and emergency services.

“This not only provides accommodation which is in short supply but also frees up housing stock for families in York.”

The bungalows were built at the same time as the care home, in 1971.

The planning meeting takes place at West Office at 4.30pm.