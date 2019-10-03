CHRISTMAS has been saved for scores of elderly York residents after a new venue was found for a massive festive get-together.

The annual Xmas Presence ensures about 60 older York residents - who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone – can instead enjoy good company, food, music and gifts.

But it emerged last month that the 2018 venue, a building at the University of York, would not be available this year, and the organiser, York musician Big Ian Donaghy, then appealed in The Press for a fresh venue so it could go ahead again.

Now he has revealed that the people of York immediately sprang to the rescue, with offers from schools, community centres and churches to host the event, and it is to be held at Archbishop of York CofE Junior School in Bishopthorpe.

“One of our Xmas Presence team, Jeni Wood - whose husband has been our head chef for the past two years - asked the headteacher, Jonathan Green, if they could play host on Christmas Day for all of our guests,” he said. “The head embraced the idea.

“The school is a perfect venue for us. It has full disabled access, a wonderful sized hall - not too big and boomy for people with hearing problems - and a superb, professional kitchen.

“But it’s true strength is it is in a village with an active community. We hope that Bishopthorpe will embrace Xmas Presence and help us in the lead up and on the day.

“Xmas Presence is such a great thing to help. It will be a belter of a day! We talk a lot about serving our community and this is an ideal opportunity to show that.

“We knew York wouldn’t let us down. Thank you to everyone. We now have about 80 days to plan a perfect family Christmas for our guests who would otherwise be watching Del Boy dressed as Batman with a meal for one.”

He added that people thought the Presence team "gave up" their Christmas, but insisted: "We don’t! We got our Christmas back!”