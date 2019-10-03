RESURFACING work is scheduled to begin on a street in York from next week - and residents are being warned of disruption.

City of York Council will be carrying out the work in Burton Stone Lane from Monday.

The work will take place for around four weeks during the daytime, between 8am and 6pm.

The council says that for safety reasons, there will be a temporary road closure from the junction of Crichton Avenue to the junction of Burton Green.

This road closure will remain in operation 24 hours a day until the work is finished.

All onsite parking will be suspended throughout the period.

The resurfacing will be carried out in short sections on a rolling process to minimise disruption to residents, the council said.

Where work is taking place across junctions, into cul-de-sacs, it will be done in two sections to let residents in and out.

Residents are being warned that there will be periods where no access in or out will be allowed.

The council added that “with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public”.

It added that efforts will be made to keep the disruption to a minimum.