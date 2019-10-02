A FAMILY entertainer and magician will bring some festive magic to York during the holiday season.

The Magic Hatter’s Christmas Cracker returns to York for the ninth year, promising festive fun, seasonal silliness, magic and comedy.

Daniel Wood, who plays The Magic Hatter, said: “Some families have been coming right from the start.

“It’s lovely to see familiar faces each year and to meet new families making this part of their Christmas traditions.”

This year the show is inspired by that classic poem, The Night Before Christmas. Special guests will help the Hatter along the way - including Santa and Frostbite the Penguin.

Daniel said: “We try to make the shows excellent value for money during what can be an expensive time.”

There will be five performances between December 6 - 8. They will be held at Manor CE Academy’s 200-seat theatre space in The Hive Studios.

Tickets are £9 for adults, £8 for children and £30 for a family of four. Tickets must be booked in advance via the Magic Hatter website, which can be accessed at: www.magichatter.co.uk