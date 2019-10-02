A MUM from York has defied the odds to celebrate her pearl wedding anniversary.

Mandie Archer, 53, of Thanet Road, celebrated her 30 wedding anniversary with husband Paul, 55.

The mother-of-two who overcame breast cancer in 2006, was diagnosed again in 2015 and told she had between three and five years left to live.

Her daughter, Toni, said that despite the battle, her mother and father are happier than ever.

Toni said: “She has continued her fight against it for the last four years, and undergone treatment such as a bone-strengthening injections, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and most recently a hip replacement as cancer had eroded her hip.

"In 2017 dad took early retirement from Nestle after 35 years of service, to spend time with her and to care for her.

"Recently she has received more news that the cancer has spread.

"Despite fighting a long lengthy battle with the illness they are as happy as ever.

"They spend their time together going on holiday, weekends away to Bridlington, and with family.

“Making as many memories along the way as possible not knowing how much time she has left.

“We make sure we have things booked and in place for her to look forward to and to focus on.

"Our next adventure is a week away for Christmas with all the family. We will forever continue to love and support her throughout her battle.”