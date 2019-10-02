Diversity, York Barbican

INNOVATIVE street dance group Diversity took York in the palm of their hands and simply blew everyone away at York Barbican last night in their sell-out show.

Since winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, Diversity’s success has been stratospheric.

This year witnessed the group's 10th anniversary - and to celebrate, they have hit the road with their Born Ready live tour.

The show was well choreographed by group leader Ashley Banjo and there was also a few new faces in the troupe which was great to see.

Born Ready started with Ashley taking us back to 2009 and pushing us through the years to 2019 with two hours-plus of action told through the medium of dance which was perfectly pitched and balanced throughout.

Alongside Ashley, one of my favourite Diversity dancers is Perri Kiely, the tiny lad we saw back in 2009 who stole our hearts on Britain's Got Talent. Perri is now a strapping man and was busting out some shapes as the Diversity team worked together fantastically.

The music was pumping out the crowd were dancing and singing.

The dances, featuring both old and new members, were phenomenal.

A highlight was when singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, last year's semi finalist in Britain's Got Talent, joined Diversity on stage and gave a spine-tingling performance.

The show was a real family affair the gang were running through the aisles of the auditorium high-fiving every screaming girl and boy.

The energy was incredible, with dramatic hip-hop routines as well as fire dancers and an array of illusions and mind-blowing stunts included in the act.

At the end, Ashley led the team in thanking the audience for their on-going support.

The motto of Diversity is dream, believe and achieve - it's great to see them still following this after a decade in showbusiness.

Review by Kerrie Stephenson