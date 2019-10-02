POLICE are appealing for information following a brawl in Harrogate that resulted in six men being arrested.
North Yorkshire Police said that they were called to an incident on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, near to the junctions of Leyland Road and St Andrews Crescent at about 6pm last Wednesday (September 25).
It said: "The incident involved a group of people fighting close to the roadside.
"Police have arrested six men in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail as enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This is a concerning incident, but residents can be reassured that we have made a number of arrests and an extensive investigation is ongoing. If you have information that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”
Anyone with any information about the incident, including any witnesses, are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Please quote reference 12190178276 when passing information.
