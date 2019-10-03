SELBY Town Council is set to undertake woodland maintenance over the next three months.

From October through to December, work will be done on the Bondgate woodland area in Selby.

The work will involve pruning and thinning of trees and shrubs and planting native bluebells and a rage on bulbs to enhance the area.

Steve Shaw-Wright, leader of Selby Town Council, said: “The Bondgate woodland has been a tremendous success with hundreds of visitors every week.

“We know users of the area will be concerned by the loss of some of the trees, but this work has to be done to secure the overall health of the site.”

The area has approximately 4,500 trees and the work will entail thinning out about 25 per cent of primarily Birch trees to ensure that the oak, hazel, cherry and maple trees can continue to thrive.

The waste produced will be recycled into the site as bug hotels to enhance the biodiversity of the area.

The scheme has been contracted to Groundwork.