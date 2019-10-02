A GROUP of volunteers have joined a dedicated cycle patrol team to help people visiting the North York Moors National Park.

The team based at the Sutton Bank National Park Centre, owned by the park authority, now carry out regular patrols of four cycle tracks that originate from the centre.

Cycle patrol volunteer, Harry Pearson, said: “We want to enhance the experience for bikers and walkers using the trails.

"The group aims to be a point of contact for members of the public using the routes, and being ready to assist with giving directions, pointing out features of interest and answering any queries.

Another aspect of their role is keeping a watching brief on the condition of the trails, making sure they remain safe.

Harry said: “We hope that by being out and about on the trails, offering advice and assistance and having an approachable presence, we can help those using the routes to get the maximum enjoyment from their visit.”

Each of the volunteers is First Aid trained and carry hand tools for light maintenance, such as cutting back nettles or flattening molehills.

They are also able to help with puncture repairs and carry a few tools to assist with minor bike maintenance.

Chris Pye, Sutton Bank National Park Centre manager, said: “I cannot thank the volunteers enough for all their hard work.

“They are all an inspiration - each one prepared to give their time to assist others in this beautiful landscape.”

The four cycle tracks are named Cliff, Fort, Drovers and Paradise. Each route varies in difficulty.

If you would like to get involved and become a part of the volunteer team, visit: northyorkmoors.org.uk/volunteering