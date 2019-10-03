A MUSICAL theatre company is gearing up to perform a globally renowned show.

The York Musical Theatre Company has been holding auditions for its upcoming show, Jesus Chris Superstar.

The rock-opera, from Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, follows the last week of Jesus’ life, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The show also explores the struggles and personal relationships between his followers and disciples.

The multi award-winning show includes songs such as ‘Superstar, Everything’s Alright’ and ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’.

Director Paul Laidlaw said: “Our actors playing Jesus, Judas, Pilate and Mary Magdalene are all new to the theatre company and it’s really encouraging to see.

“The strength in the singing is staggering and is going to sound just fantastic on stage.

“We really can’t wait to show York audiences all our hard work.”

Shows will run from November 27-30 at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale at £18 and £13 for concessions and can be purchased at: www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk