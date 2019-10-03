A BEER festival celebrating the 40th anniversary of a national chain of pubs launches next week.

Beers from Australia, USA, Guam and Italy, together with ales from across the UK, will be available at three Wetherspoon pubs in the York area, during a 12-day real ale festival.

The Postern Gate in Piccadilly and The Punchbowl in Blossom Street, both in York, together with The Giant Bellflower in Gowthorpe, Selby, will each be serving up to 30 beers during the festival.

The pubs will offer a selection of beers brewed specially for the occasion.

Punchbowl manager Tracy Lovett said: "It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers, including many that have been brewed specially for the festival.”

Each beer will be sold at £1.99 a pint and there will be limited edition 40th anniversary glasses on sale for £1.

The festival runs from Wednesday October 9 to Sunday October 20 inclusive.