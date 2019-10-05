A COUPLE who have helped raise thousands pounds in memory of their son have received a national award.

Nick and Sue Parsons were presented with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) “Fearless Fundraiser” award at the charity’s Heart Heroes awards at London’s Globe Theatre.

In 2016 Nick and Sue’s 22-year-old son, Tom, died suddenly due to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle which affects its ability to pump blood around the body.

The couple set up the Tom Parsons Trust in memory of their son, which has provided seven defibrillators for the local community, and have so far raised about £30,000 for the BHF to support research into myocarditis.

The Tom Parsons Trust has taken on a range of fundraising activities, including organising a summer ball at York racecourse, inspiring firefighters to do a sponsored bike ride and Tom’s friends to take on the Three Peaks Challenge, an open water swim and skydive.

Jane Hornsell, the BHF fundraising manager for North Yorkshire, nominated the pair.

Jane said: “Every week in the UK at least 12 people under the age of 35 die from a heart condition they didn’t know they had – people like Tom are falling ill and dying far too young. Nick and Sue have turned their sadness into a passion for fundraising and striving to help people, to bring an end to conditions like myocarditis and its devastating impact on the lives of individuals and their families.”

Sue said: “To be nominated for this award was a big surprise, but to win it was something else. We both had a wonderful evening and met lots of amazing people with their own stories to tell.

“We both feel none of this would have been possible without the support from an outstanding group of people on the Tom Parsons Trust, and cannot thank them enough.

“We are always overwhelmed by the support given to the trust from so many people, people who have completed so many different fundraising events, and the group of people who go out to maintain the defibrillators - a big thank you to each and every one of you.”