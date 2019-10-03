STAFF at a home care provider are launching a bid to spread a little happiness - by leaving crocheted flowers around York for people to find.
Staff at Lotus Home Care, which has a branch at York Business Park in Nether Poppleton, have made more than 100 colourful crocheted flowers, which double as a coaster.
Over the next few weeks, they will be left in locations around the community, such as bus stops, libraries, cafes and GP surgeries, for people to take if they find them.
Sandra Franks, manager of the York branch, said: “We are hoping that this will bring a smile and a sense of caring to anyone who finds then.
“We are aware that some of our local community may be vulnerable, lonely or of low mood and if it makes them smile then it will be all worth it. We hope that this shows that even a stranger can wish you a better day and that some one out there cares.”