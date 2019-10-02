AN ORGANISATION aiming to introduce primary school children to learning in an outdoor environment is celebrating going into its third working year.

Outdoor Ted, based at Skylark Nature Reserve, Selby, provide primary schools with outdoor activities and education.

The activities include team building, problem solving, campfire cooking and shelter building.

Since opening two years ago, more than 1,000 pupils have visited the nature reserve.

Stacey Howard, owner of Outdoor Ted, said: “Outdoor Ted provides exciting and new ways to access the National Curriculum outside the classroom.”

Stacey has over 20 years of experience working in a primary school environment and was crowned the Sky Sports Living for Sport Teacher of the Year 2014.

The owner explained how she is “passionate” to get children to learn outdoors to learn about nature and build resilience for themselves.

Sarah Needham, an experienced primary teacher, has joined the Outdoor Ted team allowing for sessions to be delivered in school grounds to help schools maximise the use of their own areas.

Stacey added: “Arrows archery, bird identification and campfire cooking are proving a hit at during schools time and after school clubs.”

Due to popular demand, Outdoor Ted is also now creating bespoke curriculum based packages for individual schools to help deliver across the curriculum such as History, Geography and Maths.

The Skylark Nature Reserve is also home to Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital, a charity run by Dan Sibley. Dan often shows visiting schools around the hospital and offers his expertise caring for injured animals.

For further details on the Outdoor Ted programme, visit: www.outdoorted.co.uk.