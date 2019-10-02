THE longest running monthly DJ session in York will celebrate its ten-year anniversary this month.

Every month for the past decade, reggae lovers in the city and beyond have gathered to Irie Vibes Sound System’s sessions.

The events involve some of the top music that Jamaica has to offer and the group are marking the milestone with a celebration.

The group claim to be the city's longest running DJ session and one of the founder members, Adam Binns, said: “Irie means good or uplifting in Jamaica, and we’re proud of having that vibe at our events.

“Anyone can come down and feel welcome. We love the fact that 18 year olds and 60 year olds, students and locals, can come and have a dance with no barriers.”

Their birthday event will feature three guest vocalists who will be passing the microphone between them, improvising over the instrumental tracks.

Based at the Crescent Community Venue, the collective aims to stay true to the roots of sound system culture, whilst mixing in modern UK twists.

Another of the co-founders, Bob Leyland, explained how first-time visitors are always struck by their 9.5 foot high wall of speakers. He said: “It’s custom built to play the vinyl records the way they were meant to be heard - clear, rich and deep”.

To mark the occasion, there will also be a colourful museum wall displaying every event poster from the last ten years.

Adam said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has supported our musical mission over the years. We want to invite people to send any snaps from the last decade to our Facebook or Instagram pages.”

The anniversary session will be held at the Crescent Community Venue on October 12 from 8pm - 12:30am. Entry is £1 before 9pm, £4 before 10pm and £6 after.