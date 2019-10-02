The opening of the new Scarborough Bridge demonstrates the value of investment in sustainable transport.
Already, the number of daily journeys has increased by one third. By providing ramps, extra width and a direct connection to the station platform, the bridge has improved access for hundreds of commuters, tourists, wheelchair users and school children every day. We want to thank everyone who has made this scheme happen, from landowners and designers to the funders, including the city council.
At a time when many transport projects are being ditched or struggling to get off the drawing board, let’s have more quick-win projects like this one which help relieve traffic in the city centre and offer a safe, sustainable alternative to the car.
Paul Osborne,
York Cycle Campaign,
Charlton Street,York