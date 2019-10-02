POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing man who is wanted for several offences of burglary and fraud in York.

North Yorkshire Police said that James Sampson, 39,from York is wanted for burglary and fraud that took place at an address in Strensall Park on August 25, Greggs in Foss Island Road on August 26, Habit café on Goodramgate on August 27 and at an address is Alness Drive on 29 August.