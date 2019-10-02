POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing man who is wanted for several offences of burglary and fraud in York.
North Yorkshire Police said that James Sampson, 39,from York is wanted for burglary and fraud that took place at an address in Strensall Park on August 25, Greggs in Foss Island Road on August 26, Habit café on Goodramgate on August 27 and at an address is Alness Drive on 29 August.
The force added: "Richard Sampson is believed to be in the York area and officers are appealing for anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is, to get in touch.
"Richard is described as a white man, 6ft 2” tall, with short brown hair, stubble and green eyes."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Inspector Martin Metcalfe, or email martin.metcalfe@northyorkshire.pnn.plice.uk
