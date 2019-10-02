We the undersigned wish to state:

That in his first statement as Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave “unequivocally our guarantee to the 3.2 million EU nationals now living and working among us... that, under this Government, they will have the absolute certainty for the right to live and remain.”

In less than a day, his spokesperson rushed to clarify that this did not mean new legislation would be proposed. Instead Johnson would maintain the EU Settlement Scheme.

As campaigners have pointed out, the current scheme implies that migrants who fail to apply will lose their legal status and residency rights.

Figures suggest at least two million EU nationals have not applied for settled status yet. In order to be given settled status, migrants have to prove they have lived in the UK for at least five years. To make matters worse, the Home Office has brought forward the deadline for applications from 30 June 2021 to 31 December 2020.

This is the perfect recipe for a repetition of the Windrush generation scandal.

Legislation should be passed to guarantee the legal status of all EU migrants who live here. At a minimum the government must:

Scrap the five year cap - every EU national resident in the UK should preserve all their current rights

The original deadline advertised by the Home Office to apply for settled status to be re-established

Provide real guarantees that the situation of EU nationals living in Britain will not be affected in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Rachael Maskell MP

Cllr Andy D’Agorne

Cllr Rosie Baker

Cllr Dave Taylor

Steve Byford, Treasurer York TUC

Julie Toyne, Unison Schools Convenor

York

We need real leaders, not naughty boys

Our world’s politics are increasingly complicated because a growing human population and the pollution we produce are threatening the resources we need to survive.

The human family can either work together, through international institutions such as the UN and the EU, to share the world’s riches and protect our common future, or we can retreat to our nation states and wish everyone else would go away.

A decade ago, just 10 per cent of UK voters considered our EU membership to be a problem. Now look at us; whipped into a frenzy by lazy politicians who want fame but hate hard work. What was decried as ‘Project Fear’ was in fact sobering reality. Boris, Gove, Farage, and Rees-Mogg promised Leave would be ‘easy’. Amidst the chaos, over three years later, everyone now knows that was untrue.

No question of us leaving the single market, they all chanted. Now they want to slink away without a deal because negotiating a solution that is better than remaining in the EU is utterly beyond them. Not expecting to win the referendum, they never thought it through.

We need real leaders; what we have are potty-mouthed naughty boys who prefer shouting and fibbing to owning up.

Christian Vassie

Blake Court, Wheldrake, York

MPs behaved like brats when they returned

What an absolute debacle followed the return to Parliament of MPs last week. It is a great pity that the elected representatives of the people cannot get themselves properly organised in order to do what the electorate asked,which is run the country for the benefit of its citizens, instead of parties of all colours acting and sounding like a bunch of screaming brats.

R. Hutchinson,

Sherwood Grove,

Beckfield Lane, York