FLOODING from York's River Ouse is continuing to worsen, with the river set to peak at up to 3.8 metres above normal summer levels this afternoon.
Heavy rain in recent days in the Yorkshire Dales is continuing to work its way down the river.
The Environment Agency said early today that the level recorded by its York Viking Recorder was 3.5 metres and was rising slowly.
"The river is currently forecast to peak between 3.6 metres and 3.8 metres on Wednesday afternoon." it said.
Riverside footpaths are currently deep under water and riverside properties such as the Kings Arms on Kings Staith are also marooned.